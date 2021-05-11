.
.
.
.
Language

Taliban capture key district of Wardak near Afghan capital

Security Humvees gather near a site attacked by Taliban in Sayeed Abad district, Wardak Province, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Security Humvees gather near a site attacked by Taliban in Sayeed Abad district, Wardak Province, Afghanistan. (Reuters)

Taliban capture key district of Wardak near Afghan capital

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Kabul

Published: Updated:

Taliban insurgents captured a key district just outside the Afghan capital Kabul in central Wardak province, forcing government forces to retreat, security officials said on Tuesday.

The seizure of Nerkh district comes amid intensifying violence following an announcement by the Islamist group of a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for the Muslim religious holiday of Eid, starting this week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tariq Arian, an interior ministry spokesman, said government troops made a “tactical retreat” from the district center, which is a gateway to Kabul, after a heavy firefight with the Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, wrote on Twitter that they had killed and captured some members of the Afghan security forces after seizing the district. He added that they had also seized a large cache of ammunition.

The Afghan government did not comment on casualties among the security forces.

The Taliban have dug in in Wardak, which lies less than an hour’s drive west of Kabul, and in nearby Logar province to the south. Afghan officials say the Taliban have used the provinces -- gateways to the capital -- as launchpads for hit-and-run attacks and suicide bombings on Kabul.

Kabul has been on high alert since Washington announced plans last month to pull out all US troops by September 11, with Afghan officials saying the Taliban stepped up attacks across the country following the announcement.

The fall of the district came three days after deadly bombings outside a school in Kabul that killed at least 68 people, most of them students, and injured more than 165 others.

Read more:

EU talks up support for Afghanistan as security declines

Roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan, at least 11 people dead: Ministry

US sending more reinforcements to Afghanistan to protect troop withdrawal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date
More than 100 rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel: Hamas More than 100 rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel: Hamas
Abu Dhabi calls for stopping practices that violate the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque Abu Dhabi calls for stopping practices that violate the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque
Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu
Jerusalem violence escalates with Hamas rockets on Israel, 20 dead in Gaza Jerusalem violence escalates with Hamas rockets on Israel, 20 dead in Gaza
Tree catches fire outside Jerusalem’s al Aqsa mosque, no damage to mosque Tree catches fire outside Jerusalem’s al Aqsa mosque, no damage to mosque
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More