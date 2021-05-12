Lavrov, Blinken agree to meet in Iceland on May 20: Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have agreed to hold talks on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik next week, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Blinken had spoken by phone and discussed international and bilateral ties and agreed to hold separate talks “on the sidelines” of the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council on May 20.

