Lavrov, Blinken agree to meet in Iceland on May 20: Moscow

Russia and America flags
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and US Secretary of State Blinken has agreed to hold talks “on the sidelines” of the Arctic Council meeting on May 20. (File photo)

Lavrov, Blinken agree to meet in Iceland on May 20: Moscow

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have agreed to hold talks on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik next week, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Blinken had spoken by phone and discussed international and bilateral ties and agreed to hold separate talks “on the sidelines” of the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council on May 20.

