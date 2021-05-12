.
.
.
.
Language

Swiss spy chief exits after reports of row over cryptography firm linked to the CIA

A file photo shows the head of the Swiss Army’s intelligence service Jean-Philippe Gaudin at the Swiss Army Base in Bern May 9, 2014. (Reuters/Ruben Sprich)
A file photo shows the head of the Swiss Army’s intelligence service Jean-Philippe Gaudin at the Swiss Army Base in Bern May 9, 2014. (Reuters/Ruben Sprich)

Swiss spy chief exits after reports of row over cryptography firm linked to the CIA

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Switzerland’s spy chief will leave his post, the government said on Wednesday, after a newspaper reported he had fallen out with the defense minister over his handling of a scandal involving a cryptography firm linked to the CIA.

Jean-Philippe Gaudin, elevated in 2018 to head Switzerland’s NDB intelligence service under then-Defence Minister Guy Parmelin, will be replaced by Juerg Buehler on an interim basis, the government said in a statement.

The Tages-Anzeiger paper reported that tensions developed between Gaudin and current Defense Minister Viola Amherd in part because he waited too long to inform her about the affair involving Crypto AG.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

For decades, the Swiss company sold encryption devices while being secretly owned by the US Central Intelligence Agency and Germany’s intelligence service, which could freely read what it encrypted.

The NDB gave no reason for Gaudin’s departure, saying only that he would take up a “new challenge” in the private sector.

A spokesman for the intelligence service did not immediately comment on the newspaper report. Gaudin could not be reached for comment.

Reports about CIA involvement in Crypto have circulated in Switzerland for years, in particular after the arrest in the 1990s of one of the company’s salesmen in Iran, which accused him of leaking encryption codes to its Western rivals.

But new details emerged in early 2020 when Swiss authorities said they were investigating reports that the CIA and the German BND spy service had used Crypto’s encryption technology to crack other nations’ top-secret messages, stirring an outcry in officially neutral Switzerland.

Read more:

Iran says CIA spy network dismantled

Thiam quits as Credit Suisse CEO after spying scandal split

Swiss embassy in Iran’s first secretary dies after falling from high-rise in Tehran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date
Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu
Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv
Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence
Iranian-British businessman abducted in Iraq, handed over to Iran: Sources Iranian-British businessman abducted in Iraq, handed over to Iran: Sources
Israel’s Ben Gurion airport halts flights over Gaza rockets Israel’s Ben Gurion airport halts flights over Gaza rockets
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More