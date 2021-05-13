.
.
.
.
Language

Armenian acting PM Pashinyan accuses Azerbaijan of fresh ‘infiltration’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meets with top military officers in Yerevan on March 10, 2021. Handout / Armenian Government / AFP
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meets with top military officers in Yerevan on March 10, 2021. (AFP)

Armenian acting PM Pashinyan accuses Azerbaijan of fresh ‘infiltration’

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Yerevan

Published: Updated:

Armenia’s leader on Thursday accused Azerbaijani troops of crossing the southern border and trying to stake claim to territory in a new escalation of tensions between the arch foes.

Last year Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The six-week conflict claimed some 6,000 lives and ended after Armenia ceded swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the early hours of Thursday, Armenia’s acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of new transgressions as he convened an emergency meeting of his security council.

Pashinyan said Azerbaijan’s troops had advanced more than three kilometres into southern Armenia and were trying to “lay siege” to Lake Sev Lich that is shared by the two countries.

“It is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said. “This is an act of subversive infiltration.”

He said Armenian soldiers had responded with “appropriate tactical manoeuvres” but stressed that the latest tensions should be settled through negotiations.

Approached by AFP, Azerbaijan’s defense and foreign ministries refused to comment on the claims.

Pashinyan has been under huge pressure over his handling of the conflict.

He resigned in April while staying on in a caretaker capacity, setting the stage for a June 20 parliamentary election aimed at defusing the political crisis at home.

Moscow brokered a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan but tensions persist.

Last month, Yerevan and Baku traded accusations of opening fire in Karabakh and along their shared border.

Ethnic Armenian separatists declared independence for Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and seized control of the mountainous enclave in a brutal war in the 1990s that left tens of thousands dead and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Read more: Russia's Putin defends Armenia-Azerbaijan deal after France's criticism

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli airstrikes kill 87 Palestinians in Gaza, including 18 children, eight women Israeli airstrikes kill 87 Palestinians in Gaza, including 18 children, eight women
Saudi Arabia reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 11 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 11 deaths
Top Content
Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers
Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman
UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers
Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More