France calls for relaunch of negotiations for peace between Israelis and Palestinians

French President Emmanuel Macron is concerned by the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians and calls for a “definite reset” of negotiations between the two sides, the French presidency said on Thursday.

Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israel’s commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclave’s border.

