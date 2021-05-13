.
France calls for relaunch of negotiations for peace between Israelis and Palestinians

French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on March 18, 2021. (AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on March 18, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

France calls for relaunch of negotiations for peace between Israelis and Palestinians

Reuters

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron is concerned by the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians and calls for a “definite reset” of negotiations between the two sides, the French presidency said on Thursday.

Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israel’s commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclave’s border.

