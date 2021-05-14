.
Germany will not tolerate ‘anti-Semitic’ protests, warns Chancellor Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference following a virtual summit with G7 leaders at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on February 19, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP, Berlin

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Friday that Germany would not tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations following protests outside synagogues at which demonstrators shouted anti-Jewish slogans and burned Israeli flags over the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

“Anyone who attacks a synagogue or defiles Jewish symbols shows that for them it is not about criticizing a state or the policies of a government, but about aggression and hate towards a religion and the people who belong to it,” Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said, adding that “our democracy will not tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations.”

