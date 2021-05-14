US withdraws from major Kandahar base in southern Afghanistan: Afghan officials
The United States has completed its withdrawal from Kandahar Airfield in southern Afghanistan, once the second largest military base in the country for US forces, officials said on Friday.
“They have not officially handed over the base to us but I can confirm they left the base on Wednesday,” said Khoja Yaya Alawi, a spokesman for the Afghan army in Kandahar.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Rread more: Afghanistan mosque bombing leaves 12 worshipers dead: Police
- Afghanistan mosque bombing leaves 12 worshipers dead: Police
- EU talks up support for Afghanistan as security declines
- Roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan, at least 11 people dead: Ministry
- Death toll in Afghanistan blast near school rises to 58
- Gunmen shoot dead ex-news anchor in Kandahar as clashes continue across Afghanistan
- US sending more reinforcements to Afghanistan to protect troop withdrawal
- Taliban capture Afghanistan’s second-biggest dam as fighting rages