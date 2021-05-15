.
Greek police fire water at pro-Palestinian demonstrators in front of Israeli embassy

2021-05-15T153942Z_1002762107_RC2FGN9ACQ6E_RTRMADP_3_ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-GREECE-PROTESTS
Tear gas floats in the air as pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration outside the Israeli embassy, following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Athens, Greece, May 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Greek police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting in Athens against Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Hundreds of people shouting “Freedom to Palestine” and waving Palestinian flags marched to the Israeli embassy, which was cordoned off by police buses.

The demonstration in the Greek capital follows similar protests in cities around the world following days of intense conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

