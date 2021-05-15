Thousands of people join protest in Madrid in support of Palestinians

Thousands joined a protest in Madrid on Saturday in support of the Palestinian people after six days of conflict with Israel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Association of the Spanish-Palestinian Community held the “Jerusalem” rally on the 73rd anniversary of the 1948 Nakba, or catastrophe, when many Palestinians lost their homes in the fighting around Israel’s creation.

“We have been silent for many years. It is time for us to speak for all those Palestinians who are dying and defend them because if we don’t, no one else will,” said Sara Mimar, 18, a student.

Spanish police did not give numbers for those attending.

Read more:

Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza

Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics

Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest