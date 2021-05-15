.
.
.
.
Language

Two tornadoes kill at least seven in China, six in Wuhan, 218 injured

Debris lay by the side of a road after a tornado ripped through Caidian district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Debris lay by the side of a road after a tornado ripped through Caidian district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Two tornadoes kill at least seven in China, six in Wuhan, 218 injured

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Beijing

Published: Updated:

Two tornadoes killed at least seven people in central and eastern China and left more than 200 others injured, officials and state media reported Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Wuhan government said that six people had died and 218 were injured in the inland Chinese city. The tornado hit about 8:40 p.m. with winds of 86 kilometers (53 miles) per hour, toppling construction site sheds and snapping several trees, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Caidian district government.

Wuhan is the city where COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019.

A damaged shed is seen after a tornado ripped through Caidian district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2021. (Reuters)
A damaged shed is seen after a tornado ripped through Caidian district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2021. (Reuters)

About 90 minutes earlier, another tornado struck the town of Shengze about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east in Jiangsu province, Xinhua reported. The Suzhou city government, which oversees the town, said that one person was killed and 21 injured, two seriously.

Xinhua said the tornado toppled factory buildings and damaged electricity facilities in Shengze, which is near the city of Shanghai on China’s east coast.

Read more:

Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest

Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence

US expects Azerbaijan to pull back forces immediately from Armenia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Top Content
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria
Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM
Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence
Six Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank, hundreds injured Six Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank, hundreds injured
UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More