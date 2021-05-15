US expects Azerbaijan to pull back forces immediately from Armenia

The US is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and expects Azerbaijan to immediately pull back its forces, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.

Armenia on Friday said Azerbaijan had failed to fulfill a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border in a disputed incident, and it had sought Russia’s military help.

