US expects Azerbaijan to pull back forces immediately from Armenia

An Azeri soldier walks near a destroyed vehicle in the city of Jabrayil, where Azeri forces regained control during the fighting with Armenia over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on October 16, 2020. (AFP)
An Azeri soldier walks near a destroyed vehicle in the city of Jabrayil, where Azeri forces regained control during the fighting with Armenia over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on October 16, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters

The US is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and expects Azerbaijan to immediately pull back its forces, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.

Armenia on Friday said Azerbaijan had failed to fulfill a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border in a disputed incident, and it had sought Russia’s military help.

Read more: Armenia says Azerbaijan fails to fully withdraw after border incident

