.
.
.
.
Language

Pope Francis calls for an end to fighting in Gaza, Israel

An Israeli soldier carries a shell near a military artillery unit, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier carries a shell near a military artillery unit, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip May 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Pope Francis calls for an end to fighting in Gaza, Israel

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Vatican City

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis called on Sunday for an end to the conflict in Israel and Gaza, saying the deaths of so many innocent people in recent days, including children, was unacceptable.

“I appeal for calm, and for those responsible to end the clamour of weapons and to take the path of peace,” he said in a weekly address to faithful gathered in Saint Peter‘s Square.

“Many innocent people have died, amongst them there are also children. This is terrible. Unacceptable. Their death is a sign that (people) don't want to build a future, but destroy it ... I wonder where hatred and revenge will lead?”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Top Content
Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza
Israel says high voltage power lines supplying Gaza Strip with electricity damaged Israel says high voltage power lines supplying Gaza Strip with electricity damaged
Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander calls Hamas leader as Gaza conflict escalates Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander calls Hamas leader as Gaza conflict escalates
Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India’s Ganges Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India’s Ganges
Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for Gaza cease-fire Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for Gaza cease-fire
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in US cities as conflict rages Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in US cities as conflict rages
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More