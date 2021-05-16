.
.
.
.
Language

Child dies, four adults injured in Northern England house collapse

Photos from the scene of an explosion that took place in Heysham, Lancashire, northwest England where a child died and several others were injured. (Twitter)
Photos from the scene of an explosion that took place in Heysham, Lancashire, northwest England where a child died and several others were injured. (Twitter)

Child dies, four adults injured in Northern England house collapse

Followed Unfollow

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

One child died and four adults were injured early on Sunday after two houses collapsed in a suspected gas explosion in northwest England, police said.

Police in the county of Lancashire said they were called to the row of terraced houses at 2:40am (0140 GMT) where they evacuated other residents and set up a safety cordon.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We remain at scene of a suspected gas explosion on Mallowdale Ave Heysham which has caused 2 houses to collapse & badly damaged another,” the Lancashire force said on Twitter.

“Sadly, we can now confirm a young child has died & 4 other people have been injured, 2 seriously. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

The Lancashire fire department said on Twitter that a major incident had been declared over a suspected gas explosion and firefighters were in the process of searching the collapsed properties.

Local resident Dan Knowles said the sound of the explosion could be heard from his house four streets away.

“My wife and I thought there was an earthquake which woke us, the whole house shook,” he said.

“We immediately checked on our kids and got back in bed. We then heard sirens,” he added, adding that his family had shut their gas off when they learnt the likely cause of the explosion.

The area’s member of parliament David Morris said his “thoughts and prayers” were with local residents. “Thank you to all of the emergency services who are currently on the scene,” he added.

Read more:

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 181, including 52 children

UK restaurants face chef shortage as indoor dining resumes

UK races to test, vaccinate as Indian variant threatens plans

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Top Content
Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza
Israel says high voltage power lines supplying Gaza Strip with electricity damaged Israel says high voltage power lines supplying Gaza Strip with electricity damaged
Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander calls Hamas leader as Gaza conflict escalates Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander calls Hamas leader as Gaza conflict escalates
Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India’s Ganges Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India’s Ganges
Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for Gaza cease-fire Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for Gaza cease-fire
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in US cities as conflict rages Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in US cities as conflict rages
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More