EU foreign ministers to hold urgent meeting on Israel-Palestine conflict: Borrell 

European Union foreign ministers will hold urgent video talks on the escalating fighting between Israel and the Palestinians on Tuesday, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said.

“In view of the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, I am convening an extraordinary VTC of the EU Foreign Ministers on Tuesday. We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence,” Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence.”

Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 174 people in Gaza since Monday. In Israel, 10 people have died.

The EU says Borrell has been conducting “intense” diplomatic efforts to try to help de-escalate the violence – holding talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and the top diplomats from neighboring nations.

“The EU’s priority and message in this context remains clear: violence must end now,” the bloc’s foreign service said in a statement Saturday.

The EU’s 27 nations often struggle to find a common position over the conflict with some members including Germany, Austria and Slovenia firmly supporting Israel’s attacks on the occupied Palestinian territories and others urging it show greater restraint.

Read more:

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 174; Search for bodies continues

Israeli fighter planes strike over 90 ‘Hamas terror targets’ in Gaza

Israeli military says it targeted home of top Hamas leader in Gaza