.
.
.
.
Language

EU foreign ministers to hold urgent meeting on Israel-Palestine conflict: Borrell 

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)

EU foreign ministers to hold urgent meeting on Israel-Palestine conflict: Borrell 

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Brussels

Published: Updated:

European Union foreign ministers will hold urgent video talks on the escalating fighting between Israel and the Palestinians on Tuesday, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said.

“In view of the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, I am convening an extraordinary VTC of the EU Foreign Ministers on Tuesday. We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence,” Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence.”

Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 174 people in Gaza since Monday. In Israel, 10 people have died.

The EU says Borrell has been conducting “intense” diplomatic efforts to try to help de-escalate the violence – holding talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and the top diplomats from neighboring nations.

“The EU’s priority and message in this context remains clear: violence must end now,” the bloc’s foreign service said in a statement Saturday.

The EU’s 27 nations often struggle to find a common position over the conflict with some members including Germany, Austria and Slovenia firmly supporting Israel’s attacks on the occupied Palestinian territories and others urging it show greater restraint.

Read more:

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 174; Search for bodies continues

Israeli fighter planes strike over 90 ‘Hamas terror targets’ in Gaza

Israeli military says it targeted home of top Hamas leader in Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Top Content
Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza
Israel says high voltage power lines supplying Gaza Strip with electricity damaged Israel says high voltage power lines supplying Gaza Strip with electricity damaged
Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India’s Ganges Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India’s Ganges
Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for Gaza cease-fire Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for Gaza cease-fire
Arab League condemns Israel aggression, war crimes against Palestinians Arab League condemns Israel aggression, war crimes against Palestinians
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in US cities as conflict rages Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in US cities as conflict rages
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More