Indonesian fishing crew rescued off Australia’s west coast

The crew of an Indonesian fishing trawler that was “clinging to their vessel” in bad weather has been rescued off Australia’s west coast, a top Canberra official said Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The boat had started sinking in the Indian Ocean on Thursday with 20 crew members on board, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said in a statement.

Australian air force planes dropped life rafts for the crew, stranded 670 nautical miles west of Perth, before a Japanese fishing vessel picked them up on Saturday.

Dutton said the crew had been “clinging to their vessel”, and the rescue efforts took place “in bad weather and high sea state”.

The survivors were transferred to the Australian navy ship HMAS Anzac on Saturday afternoon.

“The fishermen are receiving medical support,” Dutton added.

“One requires urgent care and will be transferred by Anzac’s embarked MH-60R helicopter to a Perth hospital when in range of the coast tonight.”

The ship will then take the remaining fishermen to their home port in Bali, where they are expected to arrive late next week.

Read more:

Malaysia, Indonesia urge UN Security Council to stop Israeli ‘violence’

Indonesia to restrict foreign travelers coming from India amid COVID-19 surge

Indonesia’s Lombok island mega project ‘tramples’ on human rights, say UN experts