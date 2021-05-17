.
.
.
.
Language

Russian prosecutor submits more material in Navalny ‘extremism’ case: Lawyers

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian prosecutor submits more material in Navalny ‘extremism’ case: Lawyers

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Moscow’s prosecutor on Monday submitted a huge amount of new material to a court hearing a request to outlaw jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s political movement, Navalny’s lawyers said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The court is considering the prosecutor’s request to declare Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and regional campaign groups as “extremist”, a major escalation in a crackdown on supporters of President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critic.

Navalny and his allies deny the allegations, which they have cast as an attempt to try to blunt their political opposition to the ruling United Russia party ahead of parliamentary elections in September.

Navalny’s lawyers posted photographs on social media of the prosecutor’s new material -- six gigantic wads of A4 paper.

The next court hearing will take place on June 9, the lawyers said.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children  Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children 
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Top Content
Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions
Bahrain, Saudi’s King Fahd Causeway now ready to receive travelers Bahrain, Saudi’s King Fahd Causeway now ready to receive travelers
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 181, including 52 children Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 181, including 52 children
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident: Ambulance service Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident: Ambulance service
Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More