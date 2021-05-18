.
.
.
.
Language

German police nab fugitive twin brother from crime family in museum heist probe

A policewoman carries box with evidence out of a building in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district during raids of properties on November 17, 2020 in connection with a spectacular heist on Green Vault museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace on November 25, 2019. (AFP)
A policewoman carries box with evidence out of a building in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district during raids of properties on November 17, 2020 in connection with a spectacular heist on Green Vault museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace on November 25, 2019. (AFP)

German police nab fugitive twin brother from crime family in museum heist probe

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

German police have arrested a twin brother from a notorious organized crime family who had been on the run over the pilfering of priceless jewels from a top museum, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Abdul Majed Remmo, 22, was detained on Monday evening in Berlin, prosecutors in the city of Dresden said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The suspect’s twin brother was arrested in Berlin in December over the spectacular heist on the Green Vault museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace on November 25, 2019.

The twins had eluded German authorities when they carried out raids in November and arrested three members of the Remmo clan, an extended family of Arab origin notorious for its ties to organized crime.

Police then named them as 21-year-old Abdul Majed Remmo and Mohammed Remmo.

All five suspects are accused of “serious gang robbery and two counts of arson” over what local media have dubbed one of the biggest museum heists in modern history.

The robbers began their brazen raid lasting eight minutes by causing a partial power cut and breaking into the museum through a window.

They then snatched priceless 18th-century jewellry and other valuables from the collection of the Saxon ruler August the Strong.

Items stolen included a sword whose hilt is encrusted with nine large and 770 smaller diamonds, and a shoulderpiece which contains the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.

The Remmos were previously implicated in another stunning museum robbery in the heart of Berlin in which a 100-kilogramme (220-pound) gold coin was stolen.

Investigators last year targeted the family with the seizure of 77 properties worth a total of 9.3 million euros ($11.3 million), charging that they were purchased with the proceeds of various crimes, including a 2014 bank robbery.

Read more:

German court jails three over 100-kg gold coin heist

Baffled German police offer reward to help solve jewelry heist

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US received more information on Israel attack on Gaza AP high-rise building: Blinkin US received more information on Israel attack on Gaza AP high-rise building: Blinkin
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
Top Content
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel
First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids
Israel fires shells at Lebanon after rockets launched toward Misgav Am Israel fires shells at Lebanon after rockets launched toward Misgav Am
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More