.
.
.
.
Language

Group US of Democratic lawmakers urge Facebook to drop plans for Instagram for kids

Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, testifies remotely during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election' on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, testifies remotely during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election' on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. (File photo)

Group US of Democratic lawmakers urge Facebook to drop plans for Instagram for kids

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Washington

Published: Updated:

A group of Democratic US lawmakers on Tuesday urged Facebook Inc to drop plans for a version of photo-sharing app Instagram for children younger than 13, saying the social media company had failed to “make meaningful commitments to protecting kids online.”

Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan said Facebook had not addressed their concerns. Facebook told the lawmakers in an April 26 letter made public on Tuesday that it does not have a set timeline for the version, but expects development will “take many months.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


“Facebook has a clear record of failing to protect children on its platforms,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

“When it comes to putting people before profits, Facebook has forfeited the benefit of the doubt, and we strongly urge Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for kids.”

Last week, a group of 40 state attorneys general also urged Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to abandon those plans.

A Facebook spokesman said Tuesday “as every parent knows, kids are already online. We want to improve this situation by delivering experiences that give parents visibility and control over what their kids are doing.”

The company said previously it will not show ads in any Instagram version for people under 13.

The letter from the state attorneys general cited 2019 media reports that Facebook’s Messenger Kids app, intended for kids between the ages of six and 12, “contained a significant design flaw that allowed children to circumvent restrictions on online interactions and join group chats with strangers that were not previously approved by the children’s parents.”

Last month, the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood also called on Zuckerberg not to create a kids version, saying it would put them at “great risk.”

Read more: Facebook’s Zuckerberg lays out steps to reform internet in runup to face Congress

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
US received more information on Israel attack on Gaza AP high-rise building: Blinkin US received more information on Israel attack on Gaza AP high-rise building: Blinkin
Top Content
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel
First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport
Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids
Israel fires shells at Lebanon after rockets launched toward Misgav Am Israel fires shells at Lebanon after rockets launched toward Misgav Am
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More