Mexican police patrol in a street of Culiacan, state of Sinaloa, Mexico. (File photo: AFP)

Nine bodies found in a car in Mexico

AFP, Mexico City

The bodies of nine people, apparently dead of bullet wounds, were found in a truck in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, local prosecutors said Monday.

“Eight men and one woman were found, who have not yet been identified,” a statement from Michoacan prosecutors said.

“The bodies had gunshot wounds.”

The vehicle in which they were found was parked in a central area of the city of Zitacuaro and was reported to authorities by neighbors.

Officials opened an investigation while the bodies were transported to the medical examiner.

Michoacan, located along the Pacific coast, is facing a wave of violence linked to ongoing clashes between criminal gangs fighting over drug trafficking routes.

Last month, eight decapitated bodies were found in a mountainous area of the Aguililla region, where attacks by the Jalisco New Generation cartel have been reported.

More than 300,000 people have been killed in Mexico since December 2006, when the federal government launched a controversial military campaign against drug trafficking, according to official numbers, most of which are attributed to criminal actions.

