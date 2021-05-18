.
.
.
.
Language

Notre Dame’s square closed over risk posed by toxic lead particles 

A workman stands on scaffolding under a vault at the reconstruction site during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago, as restoration works continue, in Paris, France, April 15, 2021. (Reuters)
A workman stands on scaffolding under a vault at the reconstruction site during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago, as restoration works continue, in Paris, France, April 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Notre Dame’s square closed over risk posed by toxic lead particles 

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Paris

Published: Updated:

The square in front of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has been closed to the public after tests again revealed high concentrations of toxic lead particles, the Paris police department said Tuesday.

The fire that ravaged the 13th-century monument two years ago melted some 300 tons of lead paneling in the roof, spewing the metal across large swathes of the city.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Exposure risks prompted authorities to forbid access to several areas and even some schools during extensive clean-up operations, with blood tests urged for children and pregnant women.
The square was reopened a few weeks after the fire, with officials promising regular testing of the site.

“Results from the most recent tests showed lead dust concentrations higher than the normal levels for Paris at certain points in the square,” the police department said in a statement.
It will reopen after a new cleaning operation and “all readings are back to sufficiently low levels”, it said.

While the spire collapsed and much of the roof was destroyed on the evening of April 15, 2019, the efforts of firefighters ensured the great medieval edifice survived the blaze.

But the lead risks delayed work on clearing debris and launching the restoration effort for the gothic landmark, which President Emmanuel Macron wants open for visitors in time for Paris’s hosting of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, but they have said an accident, possibly caused by a short circuit or discarded cigarette butt, remains the most likely explanation.

Read more:

No modern twists as France decides to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral as before

Macron visits Notre Dame two years on from devastating fire

Paris’ Notre Dame choir holds Christmas Eve concert inside cathedral

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US received more information on Israel attack on Gaza AP high-rise building: Blinkin US received more information on Israel attack on Gaza AP high-rise building: Blinkin
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
Top Content
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel
First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids
Israel fires shells at Lebanon after rockets launched toward Misgav Am Israel fires shells at Lebanon after rockets launched toward Misgav Am
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More