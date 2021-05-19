.
.
.
.
Language

Biden administration to bring in more migrants forced to wait in Mexico under Trump

Young migrant children, whose faces can not be shown, are seen at the US Customs and Border Protection Facility in Tucson, Arizona June 28, 2018. (AFP)
Young migrant children, whose faces can not be shown, are seen at the US Customs and Border Protection Facility in Tucson, Arizona June 28, 2018. (AFP)
US foreign policy

Biden administration to bring in more migrants forced to wait in Mexico under Trump

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States is working to reopen some cases of non-Mexican asylum seekers who were forced to wait in Mexico under the administration of former President Donald Trump, a top US border official said on Wednesday.

The move would allow those migrants to enter the United States to pursue their claims for protection and represents the latest step by President Joe Biden to unwind a Trump-era program known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

Pro-immigrant advocates have called for the Biden administration to reopen the cases of migrants who were ordered deported after they failed to appear at a scheduled court date while enrolled in the MPP program. Advocates say some migrants could not attend hearings because they were kidnapped or in other danger in Mexico or due to logistical problems.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden, a Democrat who took office on Jan. 20, moved to wind down the Trump program in February as part of a broader effort to undo his Republican predecessor’s restrictive policies. The United States has already allowed more than 10,000 migrants into the country who had active MPP cases, Troy Miller, acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

Nearly 28,000 migrants were ordered deported due to a failure to appear in court since the MPP program began in 2019, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University.

Asylum seekers are released by the US Border Patrol at a bus station on February 26, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas. (AFP)
Asylum seekers are released by the US Border Patrol at a bus station on February 26, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas. (AFP)

BuzzFeed News reported the decision on Tuesday, citing internal government documents.

Some Republicans have blamed an increase in migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border in recent months in part on Biden’s decision to end the MPP program.

Pro-immigrant advocates and Democrats praised the move, saying the Trump program denied migrants the ability to seek asylum in the United States.

US border authorities are also preparing for the eventual end of a different Trump-era health policy that allows migrants to be rapidly expelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said.

Shortly after taking office, Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the policy, known as Title 42, but has continued to apply it to single adults and some families.

Read more:

US VP Kamala Harris to discuss migration with Mexican president

Biden seeks US Supreme Court dismissal of Trump immigration rule dispute

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM
Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’ Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’
Palestinian UN ambassador challenges US Biden administration Palestinian UN ambassador challenges US Biden administration
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More