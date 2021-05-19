.
Kremlin says Putin and Biden should discuss strategic stability at possible summit

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with US Vice President Joe Biden (L) on March 10, 2011 during a meeting in Moscow. (AFP)
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with US Vice President Joe Biden (L) on March 10, 2011 during a meeting in Moscow. (AFP)

Reuters

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that strategic stability should be high on the agenda of a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, alongside bilateral relations.

Biden, who in March said he thought Putin was a “killer”, prompting Moscow to recall its ambassador to Washington for consultations, has said he would like to hold talks with Putin during a trip to Europe next month.

The White House has said that differences between Washington and Moscow would need to be resolved before such a meeting. The Kremlin has said it is studying the possibility of holding the summit.

