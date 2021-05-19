.
.
.
.
Language

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Afghanistan: US Geological Survey

Tremors were felt in the capital Kabul. (File photo: Reuters)
Tremors were felt in the capital Kabul. (File photo: Reuters)

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Afghanistan: US Geological Survey

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey, with tremors felt in the capital Kabul.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake hit at a depth of 17.6 kilometer (11 miles) and its epicenter was in eastern Afghanistan.

Read more:

ISIS claims attack on Afghanistan mosque that left 12 worshippers dead

Blasts targeting school in Kabul kill 40, injure dozens

Pentagon downplays Taliban attacks on Afghanistan as troops begin withdrawal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM
Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’ Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’
Palestinian UN ambassador challenges US Biden administration Palestinian UN ambassador challenges US Biden administration
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More