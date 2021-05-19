Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Afghanistan: US Geological Survey

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey, with tremors felt in the capital Kabul.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake hit at a depth of 17.6 kilometer (11 miles) and its epicenter was in eastern Afghanistan.

Read more:

ISIS claims attack on Afghanistan mosque that left 12 worshippers dead

Blasts targeting school in Kabul kill 40, injure dozens

Pentagon downplays Taliban attacks on Afghanistan as troops begin withdrawal