.
.
.
.
Language

Senior diplomats say that success in Iran nuclear talks is not guaranteed

An image grab taken from a broadcast on February 15, 2012 on the state-run Press TV shows centrifuges at Iran's Nantanz nuclear site. Iran has said that is has actived a new generation of centrifuges at Natanz and they are three times more productive. AFP PHOTO/PRESS TV
An image grab taken from a broadcast on February 15, 2012 on the state-run Press TV shows centrifuges at Iran's Nantanz nuclear site. Iran has said that is has actived a new generation of centrifuges at Natanz and they are three times more productive. (AFP)

Senior diplomats say that success in Iran nuclear talks is not guaranteed

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

British, French and German senior diplomats said on Wednesday that there had been tangible progress in nuclear talks with Iran but that success was not guaranteed with very difficult issues still to be resolved.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The diplomats also said it was vital that Iran and the UN atomic agency find a way to ensure continuity in the agency’s monitoring of Iran’s activities given that a technical understanding was due to end shortly.

“IAEA access will of course be essential to our efforts to restore the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) as a deal cannot be implemented without it,” the E3 diplomats said in a statement.

Read more:

Israel-Gaza conflict only serves to benefit Hamas, Iran, Israeli far-right

Iranian Kurd dissident sets himself ablaze in Iraq

Saudi foreign minister ‘hopeful’ over exploratory talks with Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM
Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’ Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’
Palestinian UN ambassador challenges US Biden administration Palestinian UN ambassador challenges US Biden administration
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More