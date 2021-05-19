.
.
.
.
Language

Trump organization under criminal investigation: NY Attorney General

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (File photo: AFP)

Trump organization under criminal investigation: NY Attorney General

Followed Unfollow

AFP, New York

Published: Updated:

The Trump Organization is being investigated in a “criminal capacity” as New York prosecutors advance their probe into former president Donald Trump’s business dealings, the state attorney general announced Tuesday.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” a spokesman for Attorney General Letitia James’ office said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.”

Read more:

Rising Republican says former President Trump ‘critical’ to party

Trump administration officials to testify on January 6 US Capitol riots

As Trump Facebook ban stays online speech shield under fire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
US received more information on Israel attack on Gaza AP high-rise building: Blinkin US received more information on Israel attack on Gaza AP high-rise building: Blinkin
Top Content
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
UAE offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM
Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’ Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
GCC asks Lebanese FM to issue formal apology for ‘unacceptable offenses’ GCC asks Lebanese FM to issue formal apology for ‘unacceptable offenses’
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More