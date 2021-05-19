Trump organization under criminal investigation: NY Attorney General

The Trump Organization is being investigated in a “criminal capacity” as New York prosecutors advance their probe into former president Donald Trump’s business dealings, the state attorney general announced Tuesday.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” a spokesman for Attorney General Letitia James’ office said.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.”

