.
.
.
.
Language

Bus overturns on highway in Pakistan, 13 passengers killed

Pakistan Bus Accident
A speeding bus overturned on a highway in southern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 13 passengers and injuring 29 others, police said. (File photo)

Bus overturns on highway in Pakistan, 13 passengers killed

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Multan, Pakistan

Published: Updated:

A speeding bus overturned on a highway in southern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 13 passengers and injuring 29 others, police said.

The bus was traveling from the port city of Karachi to Peshawar in the northwest when the accident took place in the district of Sukkur in southern Sindh province, police officer Nadeem Ahmed said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The accident happened apparently due to the driver’s negligence, Ahmed said. The driver is among the injured.

Read more:

24 killed in Pakistan bus crash fire

At least 57 killed in fiery Pakistan bus crash

Gunmen kill 22 bus passengers in Pakistan attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire
Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army
Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital
IRGC chief says Tehran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel IRGC chief says Tehran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel
Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More