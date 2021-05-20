Bus overturns on highway in Pakistan, 13 passengers killed

A speeding bus overturned on a highway in southern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 13 passengers and injuring 29 others, police said.

The bus was traveling from the port city of Karachi to Peshawar in the northwest when the accident took place in the district of Sukkur in southern Sindh province, police officer Nadeem Ahmed said.

The accident happened apparently due to the driver’s negligence, Ahmed said. The driver is among the injured.

