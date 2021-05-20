.
.
.
.
Language

G7 playing a ‘dangerous game’ by scolding Moscow, Russian envoy to UK says

Ambassador of Russia to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin poses inside the residence of the Russian Ambassador, following an interview with Reuters, in London, Britain, on May 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Andrei Kelin, Ambassador of Russia to the United Kingdom, poses inside the residence of the Russian Ambassador, following an interview with Reuters, in London, Britain, on May 20, 2021. (Reuters)

G7 playing a ‘dangerous game’ by scolding Moscow, Russian envoy to UK says

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

The Group of Seven is playing a “dangerous game” by making aggressive criticism of the Kremlin because it pushes Russia closer to China, Russia’s ambassador to London Andrei Kelin told Reuters on Thursday.

G7 foreign ministers this month scolded both China and Russia, casting the Kremlin as malicious and Beijing as a bully, but beyond words there were few concrete steps aside from expressing support for Taiwan and Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kelin said the G7’s list of criticism was biased, confrontational and was stoking anti-Western feelings among Russians while its aggressive attitude towards Russia and China was pushing the two powers together.

“This is a dangerous game,” Kelin told Reuters. “Russia and China have enormous potential in different fields -- in the economy, in technology, in military capacities, in politics.”

“We are not allies with China however pushing Russia and China it closes our ranks with China -- in that sense we are more and more united against challenges that are being presented from the West.”

Read more:

Putin on WWII victory day says Russia will ‘firmly’ defend its interests

East European states slam Russian ‘aggressive acts’ targeting Ukraine, Czech Republic

Ukraine says lifting Nord Stream sanctions would be win for Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire
Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army
Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital
IRGC chief says Tehran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel IRGC chief says Tehran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More