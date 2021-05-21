.
.
.
.
Language

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges ‘political solution’

A Palestinian man walks past the destroyed Al-Shuruq building in Gaza City on May 20, 2021 after it was bombed by an Israeli air strike. (AFP)
A Palestinian man walks past the destroyed Al-Shuruq building in Gaza City on May 20, 2021 after it was bombed by an Israeli air strike. (AFP)

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges ‘political solution’

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Brussels

Published: Updated:

The European Union on Friday welcomed a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, and vowed to increase efforts for a long-term “political solution” to resolve the crisis.

“The European Union welcomes the announced ceasefire bringing to an end the violence in and around Gaza. We commend Egypt, United Nations, US and others who have played a facilitating role in this,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are appalled and regret the loss of life over these past 11 days. As the EU has consistently reiterated, the situation in the Gaza Strip has long been unsustainable.”

The statement insisted that “only a political solution will bring sustainable peace and end once for all the Palestinian-Israeli conflict”.

“Restoring a political horizon towards a two-state solution now remains of utmost importance. The EU is ready to fully support Israeli and Palestinian authorities in these efforts,” it said.

“The EU is renewing its engagement with key international partners, including the US, and other partners in the region, as well as with the revitalized Middle East Quartet, to this end.”

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, appeared to be holding Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM

UN’s secretary general says shocked by ‘unacceptable’ Israeli ‘bombardment’ on Gaza

Israel approves Gaza ceasefire after nearly two weeks of violence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
Top Content
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM
Ethiopia set to start generating power from controversial Blue Nile River dam Ethiopia set to start generating power from controversial Blue Nile River dam
Israel approves Gaza ceasefire after nearly two weeks of violence Israel approves Gaza ceasefire after nearly two weeks of violence
‘Historical seizure’ of heroin allegedly from Iran at Romanian Black Sea port ‘Historical seizure’ of heroin allegedly from Iran at Romanian Black Sea port
US Senator Bernie Sanders moves to block Biden’s $735 mln weapons sale to Israel US Senator Bernie Sanders moves to block Biden’s $735 mln weapons sale to Israel
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More