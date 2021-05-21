.
Myanmar electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party: News reports

A person holds a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi as Myanmar citizens protest against the military coup in front of the UN office in Bangkok, Thailand February 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Myanmar’s junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy Party (NLD) because of what it said was electoral fraud, news outlet Myanmar Now said on Twitter on Friday, citing a commissioner.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the Union Election Commission and NLD party officials did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Myanmar Now said the decision was made during a meeting with political parties. It did not elaborate further. A spokesman for the junta and for the national unity government, which includes ousted members of the NLD, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

