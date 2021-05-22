.
.
.
.
Language

Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. (Reuters)
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Elon Musk is again tweeting about technology and cryptocurrencies, and this time he’s clear on where his support is at.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a thread started by Musk himself comparing magic to technology where someone asked what he thought about people “who are angry at you because of crypto,” the Tesla Inc. CEO tweeted that the “true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter.”

Bitcoin rose after Musk’s post, and was trading at around $38,700 as of 9:32 a.m. New York time.

Musk has made similar comments before, including in December when he tweeted that “Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money.” In February, he elaborated to say that “when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere.”

Former US treasury secretary Lawrence H. Summers recently compared cryptocurrencies to gold as a safe haven asset, but said he doesn’t expect consumers to turn to Bitcoin for most of their payments, even though it could become an important part of e-commerce.

Earlier in the week, Musk had tweeted that he won’t be selling any Dogecoin and he also posted a cryptic image of a dollar bill with a Shiba Inu dog replacing the face of a former US president.

Bitcoin ended the week in volatile territory after a new warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies. The earlier selloff on Friday hit Bitcoin believers still fuming after Musk did an about-face and criticized the token for its energy usage.

Read more:

Explainer: Why has the price of Bitcoin been falling?

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China’s fresh curbs on crypto transactions

Turkey to issue arrest warrant for missing crypto founder: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN
Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth  Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth 
Top Content
Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle
King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes
In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters
Three injured in explosion at oil refinery in Iran’s Ahwaz: Report Three injured in explosion at oil refinery in Iran’s Ahwaz: Report
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More