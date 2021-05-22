.
.
.
.
Language

Poland to become first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP)
A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP)

Poland to become first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Poland will buy 24 armed drones from Turkey, the Polish defense minister said on Saturday, becoming the first NATO member to buy Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Bayraktar TB2 drones, the first of which are due to be delivered next year, will be armed with anti-tank projectiles. Poland will also buy a logistics and training package, said defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

Blaszczak told state radio the Bayraktar TB2 drones “have proven themselves in wars” and added that the UAVs would be serviced by a military company, without giving further details.

The contract, which will be concluded without a procurement process, will be signed next week during a visit by Polish President Andrzej Duda to Turkey.

Authorities in fellow NATO member Turkey say the country has become the world’s fourth-largest drone producer since President Tayyip Erdogan increased domestic production to reduce reliance on Western arms.

Turkish defense technology company Baykar has sold its Bayraktar TB2 armed drone to Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Qatar and Libya. Erdogan said in March that Saudi Arabia was also interested in buying Turkish drones.

Canada scrapped export permits for drone technology to Turkey in April, after concluding that the equipment was used by Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. The parts under embargo included camera systems for Baykar armed drones.

Read more:

Turkey rejects US claims of Erdogan’s ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks

Egypt, Turkey to hold ‘exploratory’ political talks to discuss normalization of ties

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss bilateral ties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN
Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth  Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth 
Top Content
Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle
King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes
In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters
Three injured in explosion at oil refinery in Iran’s Ahwaz: Report Three injured in explosion at oil refinery in Iran’s Ahwaz: Report
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More