Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least five

The sun sets in Passo San Pellegrino in the Alps' village of Moena, Northeastern Italy. (File photo: AFP)
The Associated Press, Rome

A mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, killing at least five people, authorities said.

Italy’s Alpine rescue service said another three people were taken to the hospital.

The cable car collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region and was very high off the ground, the Alpine rescue service’s Walter Milan told Italy’s SkyTG24.

He noted that the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns forced the closures of ski lifts across Italy.

Mottarone reaches a height of 1,491 meters (4,900 feet) and overlooks a picturesque lake.

