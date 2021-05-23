.
NATO calls forced Ryanair landing a ‘serious and dangerous incident’

FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

NATO said the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk was a “serious and dangerous incident”, saying it required an international investigation.

“The Belarusian authorities must ensure the safe return of the crew and all passengers to Vilnius,” a spokesperson said.

“We are closely monitoring the forcible landing in Belarus of a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius, and the reported detention of opposition figure Roman Protasevich,” the NATO spokesperson added.

