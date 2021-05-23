NATO calls forced Ryanair landing a ‘serious and dangerous incident’

NATO said the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk was a “serious and dangerous incident”, saying it required an international investigation.

“The Belarusian authorities must ensure the safe return of the crew and all passengers to Vilnius,” a spokesperson said.

“We are closely monitoring the forcible landing in Belarus of a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius, and the reported detention of opposition figure Roman Protasevich,” the NATO spokesperson added.

