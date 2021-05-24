.
.
.
.
Language

Bear cub causes mayhem in Montreal

wildlife_blackbear
Black bear. (File photo)

Bear cub causes mayhem in Montreal

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Montreal

Published: Updated:

A black bear cub caused havoc for several hours Sunday in a Montreal neighborhood, requiring three doses of tranquilizer before authorities could finally capture it.

Alerted to the cub’s presence in the early afternoon, police cordoned off several streets in Dorval, a municipality to the west of Montreal’s airport, according to police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Residents were asked to stay indoors while dozens of police officers, firefighters, wildlife ministry agents and volunteers from Sauvetage Animal Rescue searched for the bear.

The cub, only several months old, was initially trapped in a residential yard before climbing a tree, according to Bergeron.
Game wardens used rifles to administer “three doses of sedative, but the bear remained alert and climbed down the tree before fleeing into another yard,” Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The cub finally climbed another tree, where it dozed off. Firefighters put airbags on the ground in case it fell.
The bear was captured several hours later.

“We managed to catch him with a pole and lower him to the bottom of the tree, where he could be secured,” Animal Rescue said.

The cub will be released “in an environment that will be more suitable for him.”
According to Bergeron, the presence of a bear so close to Montreal, especially in an urban area near an airport, is “very rare.”

Read more:

Canadian court rules Iran downing of Ukraine flight 752 ‘act of terrorism’

UAE’s Hope Probe begins gathering data from Mars’ atmosphere

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Top Content
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
UAE removed from US intellectual property watchlist UAE removed from US intellectual property watchlist
Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19 Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
South Sudan aid doctor killed ‘in cold blood’ amid rising attacks South Sudan aid doctor killed ‘in cold blood’ amid rising attacks
Jordan’s King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce Jordan’s King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More