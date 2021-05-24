Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media

Police in Spain are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man whose body was found inside a papier-mâché dinosaur statue in Barcelona.

Local media has reported that the man fell into the statue while trying to retrieve a mobile phone that had fallen inside it, becoming trapped upside down unable to shout for help.

A father and son noticed a smell coming from the stegosaurus statue in the suburb of Santa Coloma de Gramenet on Saturday, according to the BBC.

The father then spotted the corpse through a crack in the dinosaur’s hollow leg.

Authorities were alerted and three fire brigade teams cut open the statue to retrieve the body.

Police said the man’s family had reported him missing, and that no foul play is suspected, although they did not confirm how he ended up becoming trapped in the statue.

The statue that was used to advertise a cinema has been removed.

