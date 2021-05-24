.
.
.
.
Language

Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media

The body of a man was found inside the statue of a stegosaurus in Barcelona. (Pixabay)
The body of a man was found inside the statue of a stegosaurus in Barcelona. (Pixabay)

Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Police in Spain are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man whose body was found inside a papier-mâché dinosaur statue in Barcelona.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Local media has reported that the man fell into the statue while trying to retrieve a mobile phone that had fallen inside it, becoming trapped upside down unable to shout for help.

A father and son noticed a smell coming from the stegosaurus statue in the suburb of Santa Coloma de Gramenet on Saturday, according to the BBC.

The father then spotted the corpse through a crack in the dinosaur’s hollow leg.

Authorities were alerted and three fire brigade teams cut open the statue to retrieve the body.

Police said the man’s family had reported him missing, and that no foul play is suspected, although they did not confirm how he ended up becoming trapped in the statue.

The statue that was used to advertise a cinema has been removed.

Read more:

Police move revelers off streets as Barcelona parties after COVID-19 lockdown easing

Paleontologists discover 125 million-year-old dinosaur fossil in China

Spain to allow all travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 in from June 7

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
UAE removed from US intellectual property watchlist UAE removed from US intellectual property watchlist
Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19 Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
South Sudan aid doctor killed ‘in cold blood’ amid rising attacks South Sudan aid doctor killed ‘in cold blood’ amid rising attacks
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More