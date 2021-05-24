.
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends Invest Myanmar in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 28, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in person at a court hearing on Monday for the first time since her government was overthrown by the military in a February1 coup, her lawyer told Reuters.

Suu Kyi looked in good health and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing, lawyer Thae Maung Maung said.

Suu Kyi, 75, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her long struggle to build democracy in the country, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup. She faces charges that range from illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios to violating a state secrets law.

Myanmar junta leader says Aung Suu Kyi will soon appear

More than 125,000 Myanmar teachers suspended for opposing military coup

Myanmar electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party: News reports

