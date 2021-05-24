.
.
.
.
Language

US government restrictions on Ethiopia assistance over Tigray

Militia members from Ethiopia's Amhara region ride on their truck as they head to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Militia members from Ethiopia's Amhara region ride on their truck as they head to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

US government restrictions on Ethiopia assistance over Tigray

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US government on Sunday said it was imposing wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the atrocities in Tigray, as well as visa restrictions barring current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials deemed responsible for the crisis.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the actions by the US are to press for the resolution of the crisis: “The time for action from the international community is now.”

Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands more forced from their homes in the Tigray region since November.

Read more:

PM Abiy Ahmed’s reforms on test as Ethiopia reschedules elections for June 21

Egypt foreign minister says water safe despite Ethiopia dam threat

Ethiopia set to start generating power from controversial Blue Nile River dam

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Top Content
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19 Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19
Jordan’s King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce Jordan’s King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce
South Sudan aid doctor killed ‘in cold blood’ amid rising attacks South Sudan aid doctor killed ‘in cold blood’ amid rising attacks
Iraq’s president says $150 bln stolen oil cash smuggled out since 2003 Iraq’s president says $150 bln stolen oil cash smuggled out since 2003
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More