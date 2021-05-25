Taliban promises ‘safe environment’ for diplomats, aid workers in Afghanistan
The Taliban on Tuesday pledged to provide a “safe environment” to foreign diplomats, after Australia announced it would shutter its embassy over security concerns.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures all foreign diplomats and staff of humanitarian organizations that (we) will not pose any threats to them,” Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told AFP.
“We will provide a safe environment for their activities.”
-Developing