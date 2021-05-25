.
.
.
.
Language

Taliban promises ‘safe environment’ for diplomats, aid workers in Afghanistan 

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint outside Bagram prison, north of Kabul, Afghanistan April 8, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint outside Bagram prison, north of Kabul, Afghanistan April 8, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Taliban promises ‘safe environment’ for diplomats, aid workers in Afghanistan 

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Kabul

Published: Updated:

The Taliban on Tuesday pledged to provide a “safe environment” to foreign diplomats, after Australia announced it would shutter its embassy over security concerns.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures all foreign diplomats and staff of humanitarian organizations that (we) will not pose any threats to them,” Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told AFP.

“We will provide a safe environment for their activities.”

-Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response
Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media
Ethiopia denounces US move to restrict visas over Tigray war Ethiopia denounces US move to restrict visas over Tigray war
White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent
Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor
Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More