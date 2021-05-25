.
.
.
.
Language

US National Guard troops depart Capitol for first time since January 6 attack

Members of the National Guard patrol the area outside of the Capitol during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)
Members of the National Guard patrol the area outside of the Capitol during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)

US National Guard troops depart Capitol for first time since January 6 attack

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The US Capitol stood unprotected by National Guard troops for the first time in nearly five months Monday as concerns about right-wing extremist threats have diminished since the January 6 attacks.

The last 2,149 of what had been nearly 26,000 troops in an extraordinary deployment in Washington departed over the weekend as their mission to protect Congress formally ended.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The troops were mobilized after hundreds of supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, halting the joint session to confirm Trump's rival Joe Biden as winner of the presidential election.

Some broke into lawmakers' offices, and called for the killing of lawmakers and vice president Mike Pence, who was presiding over the session.

Amid fears of more threats around and following the January 20 inauguration of Biden, thousands of Guard troops were mobilized, patrolling the Capitol area day and night while a large fence encircled the grounds, making it appear a building under siege.

The troops remained in Washington for months after the inauguration as what many dubbed an insurrection was investigated.

Trump, who was impeached for encouraging the assault, later claimed the attackers were "zero threat" to lawmakers and downplayed the episode.

Since January 6 the FBI has arrested and charged some 440 people involved in attacking the legislature, dozens of them associated with armed militia groups.

"These airmen and soldiers protected not only the grounds, but the lawmakers working on those grounds, ensuring the people's business could continue unabated," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the thousands of National Guard members who left their homes and families to stand guard at the Capitol for the last four months following the Jan. 6th attacks," tweeted Democratic Representative Brad Schneider.

Read more: US report on Capitol Hill riot criticizes police preparation, response

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response
Ethiopia denounces US move to restrict visas over Tigray war Ethiopia denounces US move to restrict visas over Tigray war
White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent
Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media
President Biden condemns attacks on Jewish communities as ‘despicable’ President Biden condemns attacks on Jewish communities as ‘despicable’
Saudi Arabia records 1,157 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia records 1,157 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More