Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP)
AFP

Eight people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a light railyard in California in which the suspected gunman also died, police said.

The incident took place at a public transit maintenance yard in San Jose, a Silicon Valley tech hub of almost a million people south of San Francisco.

“I can confirm with you at this point that there are eight victims that are pronounced deceased at this point. And there’s one suspect that’s pronounced deceased,” said Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy, warning that the numbers could rise.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP)
