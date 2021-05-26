Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police

Eight people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a light railyard in California in which the suspected gunman also died, police said.

The incident took place at a public transit maintenance yard in San Jose, a Silicon Valley tech hub of almost a million people south of San Francisco.

“I can confirm with you at this point that there are eight victims that are pronounced deceased at this point. And there’s one suspect that’s pronounced deceased,” said Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy, warning that the numbers could rise.