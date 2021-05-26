.
France: Russia not reacting to Belarus situation equals condoning

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a session at French employers' association Medef's summer meeting at the Longchamp horse racetrack in Paris on August 26, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters, Paris

Russia not reacting to the fact that Belarus forced down a jetliner and arrested a dissident journalist on board on Monday is the same thing as condoning those actions, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 television on Wednesday.

France, Ireland and Estonia will raise the incident at a private meeting of the United Nations Security Council later in the day, diplomats said.

