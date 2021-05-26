.
Judges, lawyers in MH17 trial visit wreckage of plane

Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis (R) points as he and other trial judges and lawyers stand next to the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands, on May 26, 2021. Judges inspect wreckage of flight MH17 as part of criminal trial of four suspects. (File photo: AFP)
The Associated Press, Gilze-Rijen Air Base, INetherlands

Judges and lawyers in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 visited the wreckage of the plane Wednesday at a Dutch military air base.

Remnants of the Boeing 777 were laid out in a hangar at the Gilze-Rijen Air Base. The cockpit and front section of the fuselage were partially pieced together from wreckage recovered after the plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 passengers and crew members on board.

Arlette Schijns, a lawyer representing families of victims, said the visit would help the next of kin who are “still searching after all these years for the truth and justice.”

“As painful as it is to see the airplane, it is good that you are here, that your court sees for itself the material damage done to the plane,” Schijns said. “Anybody who sees that can imagine that the immaterial suffering caused by this is immense.”

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis led judges into the hangar, where they studied the wreckage. The judges walked around and climbed steps to a raised platform that allowed them to see the inside of the partial reconstruction, which included the remnants of two cockpit seats for pilots.

The plane was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, by what an international investigation and a separate Dutch crash probe concluded was a Buk missile. The four defendants, none of whom has surrendered to face justice, are accused of involvement in the attack and the murder of all the people on Flight MH17.

A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo
The left side of the cockpit was badly damaged by what prosecutors say was a missile fired by pro-Russian separatist rebels. Prosecutors say the Buk missile was trucked into Ukraine from a Russian military base. Russia denies any involvement in the plane’s downing, which happened during the conflict, then recent, between separatists and Ukrainian government forces in the country’s east.

During Wednesday’s review of the wreckage, the judges visited the hangar first and were followed by the lawyers before they all visited together. One lawyer used a tape measure to gauge the size of holes in parts of the wreckage.

Families of the victims were not present but could follow the events via a livestream. The families had a previous opportunity to visit the wreckage.

Steenhuis said the court realized that the visit would have “an exceptional emotional charge” for relatives of the dead.

“The reconstruction is, after all, a plane in which their loved ones were on their way to a destination they never reached,” he said.

The judge said the aim of the visit was to allow the court to make observations “that at a later stage can be used as probative or exculpatory evidence.”

After a years-long international investigation, prosecutors named four suspects in the downing of Flight MH17: Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. Only Pulatov is represented at the trial by lawyers. He has denied involvement.

The preliminary phase of the trial began last year. Next month, the court will begin debating the merits of the case, which is expected to continue into 2022.

