Armenia suggests putting international observers on border with Azerbaijan

Service members of the Russian peacekeeping troops stand next to a tank near the border with Armenia in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Service members of the Russian peacekeeping troops stand next to a tank near the border with Armenia in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 10, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Armenia suggests putting international observers on border with Azerbaijan

Reuters

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested on Thursday that international observers from Russia or other Minsk Group countries be deployed to Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported.

Azerbaijan captured six Armenian servicemen in the early hours of Thursday morning, the defense ministries of both countries said, in the latest twist in a simmering border dispute. The Azeri defense ministry accused the men of trying to cross into Azeri territory.

