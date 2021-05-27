.
.
.
.
Language

Rwanda’s Kagame said Macron speech ‘more valuable than an apology’

French President Emmanuel Macron and Rwandan President Paul Kagame pose for the photographers at the Presidential Palace prior to their bilateral meeting in Kigali on May 27, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and Rwandan President Paul Kagame pose for the photographers at the Presidential Palace prior to their bilateral meeting in Kigali on May 27, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Rwanda’s Kagame said Macron speech ‘more valuable than an apology’

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Kigali

Published: Updated:
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Boating collision leaves one dead, several injured in Saudi Arabia’s al-Jubail: SPA Boating collision leaves one dead, several injured in Saudi Arabia’s al-Jubail: SPA
Top Content
Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police
German researchers find possible cause for rare COVID-19 vaccines blood clot risk German researchers find possible cause for rare COVID-19 vaccines blood clot risk
One dead, two injured in blast at petrochemical facility in Iran’s Asaluyeh One dead, two injured in blast at petrochemical facility in Iran’s Asaluyeh
Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals
World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh  World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh 
Morocco presses campaign to vaccinate inmates against COVID-19 Morocco presses campaign to vaccinate inmates against COVID-19
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More