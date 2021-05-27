Rwanda’s Kagame said Macron speech ‘more valuable than an apology’

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday hailed a speech by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron recognizing France’s role and responsibility in the 1994 genocide.

“His words were something more valuable than an apology. They were the truth,” he told a joint press conference after the two leaders met in Kigali.

