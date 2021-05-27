.
US says China continues to undermine Hong Kong democratic institutions

A Hong Kong protester holds a slogan Liberate Hong Kong during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 25, 2020. (File photo: AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said the Chinese government is continuing to undermine democratic institutions in Hong Kong and called on People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong authorities to release and drop charges against all people charged under the national security law.

Blinken in a statement said that measures passed by the Hong Kong Legislative Council on Thursday “severely constrains people in Hong Kong from meaningfully participating in their own governance and having their voices heard.”

