.
.
.
.
Language

Greek PM calls for improved ties with Turkey ahead of next week’s talks

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gestures as he meets with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gestures at a meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece. (File photo: Reuters)

Greek PM calls for improved ties with Turkey ahead of next week’s talks

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Athens, Greece

Published: Updated:

Greece’s prime minister said on Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called “provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric.”

Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments came ahead of a visit to Athens next week by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as the two NATO member countries seek to patch up relations strained by a series of disputes, including over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The only way for there to be an essential rapprochement with Ankara, which we seek and desire, is for the provocations, the illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric to end,” Mitsotakis said during statements with visiting European Council President Charles Michel.

Only Turkey’s “measured steps are those that will speed up the European steps too,” he said, referring to Turkey’s sometimes strained relations with Europe.

In March, the European Union offered incentives to Turkey to improve cooperation on migration and trade amid concerns about the country’s energy ambitions in the Mediterranean that had led to a sharp increase in tension with EU members Greece and Cyprus that led to warships facing off in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades over a long series of issues, including territorial rights in the Aegean, maritime and aviation boundaries and minority rights.

After the escalation of tension last year the two have sought to gradually improve ties, and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Turkey in mid-April for talks with Cavusoglu.

But the joint news conference after their meeting descended into a rare public exchange of accusations, with the ministers trading barbs and listing their respective country’s grievances against the other.

One of the grievances Cavusoglu cited was about the Muslim minority in Greece, which Greece recognizes as a religious minority but Turkey refers to as an ethnic Turkish minority. The community lives mainly in the northeastern Greek region of Thrace, near the Turkish border, and Cavusoglu was to visit community members there as a private visit Sunday, ahead of his official trip to Athens on Monday.

Read more:

Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict

Greece accuses Turkey of trying to provoke it with migrant boats

Turkey should ‘urgently’ resume accepting migrants from Greece: EU

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Top Content
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule
Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people
UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More