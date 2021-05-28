.
Suspect in French knife attack on policewoman dies in custody

French soldiers are seen after a municipal policewoman was attacked with a knife on May 28, 2021, in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, near Nantes, western France. A suspect ran away after a knife attack on a policewoman in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, near Nantes, on May 28, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters

A man stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on Friday before he was arrested in a shootout, the national gendarmerie force and media said.

BFM TV reported the assailant had been caught after a manhunt that involved two police helicopters and more than 200 officers.

There was a shoot-out during the arrest and some policemen were slightly injured, it added. The victim was in a critical state, the news channel added. The suspect later died while in police custody.

The man, who police said stole the officer’s weapon, initially fled in a car before a crash forced him to continue on foot. Schools in the area were under police protection.

The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

The incident comes a month after a female police administrative worker was knifed to death near Paris by a Tunisian national who had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just before waging his attack.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was traveling to the scene of Friday’s attack.

