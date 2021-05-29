.
Roadside bomb in Afghanistan leaves four dead, 11 students wounded

People stand at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
People stand at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Roadside bomb in Afghanistan leaves four dead, 11 students wounded

The Associated Press, Kabul

Published: Updated:

A roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Afghanistan’s northern Kapisa province on Saturday, killing at least four and wounding 11 others, Afghan officials said.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the minivan was targeted while traveling to bring the group to Alberoni University. Provincial police spokesman Shayeq Shoresh said the bomb was set off by remote control.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Previous deadly attacks on Kabul university in November last year were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Large swaths of war-ravaged Afghanistan have been littered with bombs and land mines. Many have been planted by insurgents to target military convoys, but they often kill civilians instead.

Kapisa provincial hospital chief Abdul Qasem Sangin said that doctors were among the casualties in Saturday’s minivan attack.

