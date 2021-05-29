.
.
.
.
Language

Sri Lanka facing marine disaster from burning ship: Official

Sri Lankan Navy members push the debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Sri Lankan Navy members push the debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka facing marine disaster from burning ship: Official

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Sri Lanka

Published: Updated:

Sri Lanka is facing its worst beach pollution crisis as tons of plastic waste from a burning container ship wash ashore, a senior environment official said Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fishermen have been banned from an 80-kilometer (50-mile) stretch of coast near the Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl as an international firefighting operation went into a 10th day.

“There is smoke and intermittent flames seen from the ship,” navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told AFP. “However, the vessel is stable and it is still in anchorage.”

Authorities are more worried about millions of polyethylene pellets washing up on beaches and threatening fish-breeding shallow waters.

The affected seafront is known for its crabs and jumbo prawns as well as its tourist beaches.

“This is probably the worst beach pollution in our history,” said Dharshani Lahandapura, head of Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment and Protection Authority (MEPA).

Sri Lankan Navy soldiers work to remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the ninth consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Colombo on May 28, 2021. (AFP)
Sri Lankan Navy soldiers work to remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the ninth consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Colombo on May 28, 2021. (AFP)

Thousands of military and security personnel in hazmat suits are cleaning the beaches of plastic waste and other debris from the ship, which caught fire on May 20.

The impact on mangroves, lagoons and marine wildlife in the region was being assessed.

The jobs of thousands of fishermen are at risk, according to authorities, and the MEPA said a possible oil leak would only add to the devastation.

Much of the ship’s cargo, including 25 tons of nitric acid, sodium hydroxide, lubricants and other chemicals, appeared to have been destroyed in the fire, officials said.

The X-Press Pearl caught fire as it waited to enter Colombo harbor and remains anchored just outside the port.

Authorities believe the fire was caused by a nitric acid leak that the crew had been aware of since May 11. The 25-member crew were evacuated after an explosion on the vessel.

Four Indian ships have joined Sri Lanka’s navy in the battle to contain the fire. Two vessels were equipped to deal with an oil slick, officials said.

Salvage operations are being led by the Dutch company SMIT, which has sent specialist fire-fighting tugs.

SMIT was also involved in dousing a burning oil tanker off Sri Lanka’s east coast last September after an engine room explosion that killed a crew member.

The fire on the New Diamond tanker took more than a week to put out and left a 40-kilometer (25-mile) long oil spill. Sri Lanka has demanded the owners pay $17 million for the clean-up.

Read more:

Plastics from burning container ship wash ashore Sri Lanka beach

Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Top Content
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule
India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June
Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulates Syria’s Assad on election victory Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulates Syria’s Assad on election victory
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More