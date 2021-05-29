.
.
.
.
Language

Toppled UK slave trader statue to go on display temporarily

In this file photo dated Monday, June 8, 2020, people walk past the empty plinth after a statue of notorious slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter demo, in Bristol, England. (File photo: AP)
In this file photo dated Monday, June 8, 2020, people walk past the empty plinth after a statue of notorious slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter demo, in Bristol, England. (File photo: AP)

Toppled UK slave trader statue to go on display temporarily

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A controversial statue of a 17th-century British slave trader toppled last June in Bristol will go on temporary display in a museum as city authorities debate its fate.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bronze statue of Edward Colston, a former top official in the Royal African Company, was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter rally in the southwest English city on June 7.

It was dragged through the city and dumped in the harbor, as anger at the death of George Floyd in US police custody the previous month prompted protests in numerous British cities and around the world.

Four people will stand trial later this year after pleading not guilty to criminal damage charges.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is pressing ahead with contentious legislation to toughen jail terms for vandalism of historical artifacts.

The statue was retrieved from the harbor and a conservation team at local museum M Shed cleaned it and stabilized spray painted graffiti to prevent flaking.

It will now form the centerpiece of a temporary exhibition at the museum opening next Friday -- almost a year to the day after it was pulled down -- which will also feature placards from the protest and a timeline of key events.

Meanwhile, Bristol’s city council is going to launch a survey, asking locals about what they think should happen to the statue.

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees, who previously described its toppling as a “piece of historical poetry”, said the exhibition and survey aim “to start a conversation about our history”.

In response to the incident, Rees formed the We Are Bristol History Commission last September, which he said would “be leading that conversation with citizens over the coming months”.

“The 7 June 2020 is undoubtedly a significant day in Bristol’s history and had a profound impact not just in our city but also across the country and around the world,” he said.

“The future of the statue must be decided by the people of Bristol,” Rees added, urging all residents to participate.

Read more:

Four involved in toppling of slave trader statue in England plead not guilty

UK Black Lives Matters activist critically ill after being shot in the head

UK slave trader’s statue in Bristol toppled in anti-racism protest

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Top Content
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June
Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulates Syria’s Assad on election victory Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulates Syria’s Assad on election victory
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More